KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen officially has a new mayor.

Mayor Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as mayor during a ceremony at Killeen’s City Hall yesterday.

She has served as the District 2 Council Representative and as the Mayor Pro Tem.

She thanked her daughter, late husband, family, friends and more for their support, with many being in the hall to witness her swearing in.

Outgoing Mayor Jose Segarra also spoke, saying it was fitting Nash-King was taking over during women’s history month and advised her to lead with optimism.

City council plans to have her District 2 seat filled by next week, following interviews.