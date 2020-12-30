Killeen home robbery suspect arrested

Killeen police report arresting a man accused of trying to rob a homeowner with a gun.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said on December 26 at about 9:21 p.m. officers were called to the 1400 block of Greenwood where the resident said a man armed with a handgun came to their door.

The victim said the man first knocked on the door, then as the victim opened it, the man on the porch pointed a handgun at him and demanded his wallet.

The victim ran from the front door and escaped through a window.

The suspect then entered the home.

When officers arrived, they found a man later identified as Robert J Maxwell, Sr in the back yard and took him into custody.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday charged with robbery and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

His bond was set at $105,000.