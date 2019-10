KILLEEN, Texas – Two homecomings were celebrated in Killeen on Thursday night.

Homecoming Queen Finalist Abigail Cherizard got something which meant more than any tiara ever could. Her father just returned from a recent deployment overseas and surprised her on the field as the homecoming court introductions were being made.

Abigail’s shock dropped her to her knees, and her father was able to escort her at halftime when the homecoming queen was announced.