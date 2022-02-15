WACO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas has announced the United

States has reached an agreement with the owners and managers of Executive Inn & Suites – a hotel in Killeen – to resolve allegations that they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by denying equal

access to individuals with disabilities who use service dogs.

The settlement resolves allegations initially brought by a disabled veteran who utilizes a service animal and

wheelchair due to an amputation of his left leg. The veteran alleged that upon learning the veteran was

accompanied by a service dog, the hotel desk clerk refused to honor his reservation because the hotel owner

did not allow any type of dog. Hotel staff insisted for the veteran to leave, and called Killeen Police to escort the veteran off hotel property, and refused to refund his room rental fee.

The ADA generally requires public accommodations to provide access to individuals with disabilities who

use service animals. Under the ADA, public accommodations must generally modify their policies, practices

or procedures – such as a no-pet policy – to permit the use of a service animal by a person with a disability.

A service dog generally may go wherever the public is allowed to go, and a public accommodation may not

require documentation about the service dog.

Under the agreement, J&J Executive Suites LLC, Kyung Sang Lee and Gaesun Lee will ensure that the hotel

adopts and implements a service dog policy; provides training on the service dog policy to employees and

managers; and posts the service dog policy at their facilities and in their advertising.

They will also pay money damages to the veteran as compensation for the effects of the discrimination and the harm he endured as a result of their actions.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice