Killeen is offering rental and mortgage assistance to those affected by COVID-19

The City of Killeen is offering rental and mortgage assistance to Killeen residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with an online application system that opened Wednesday.

Qualified applicants must be Killeen residents, must have experienced a negative financial impact on household income resulting from COVID-19 and must not have received previous rental assistance from the City of Killeen.

There are maximum income levels based on household size. Funding is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis.

Short-term emergency rental and mortgage assistance is to address housing instability directly related to loss of income due to COVID-19. The City of Killeen is not obligated to fund a submitted application. All application considerations are subject to available funds.

The maximum assistance that may be offered is the lesser of $4,000 or six months of rent or mortgage and is based on individual need.

Payments will be made directly to landlords, property managers or mortgage servicers who must agree to participate in this assistance program before payment is issued.

All applications must be submitted through the online applications portal located here