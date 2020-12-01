Killeen is offering utility bill help with CARES Act funding

The City of Killeen says it has funding through the CARES Act to help people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are now available for financial assistance for City of Killeen utilities.

The maximum assistance available is $300 or up to six consecutive months of utilities, whichever is less. Payment will be applied directly to the utility account.

To qualify, you must be a Killeen resident and have either lost your job, had your hours cut back, or be unable to work because of the coronavirus.

There are also maximum income levels based on how many people live in your home.

You can apply at the Utility Collections building or click on this link.

This is a first come, first serve situation and only one application per household will be accepted.

Applicants will be notified of approval by email or phone call.