Killeen is the place to be for ‘free family film fun’

KILLEEN, Texas – Would you like to catch a free movie with your family? Killeen is the place to be!

The City of Killeen will host a free “Movies in Your Park” screening of Tom & Jerry this Friday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Amphitheater – located next to the Killeen Community Center.

Viewers can bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Be sure to bring your own concessions – but no alcoholic beverages or glass containers are permitted.

The upcoming feature Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled for July 23.

For more information, you can call Killeen Parks and Recreation at 501-6390 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.

Source: City of Killeen