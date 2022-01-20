KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is addressing the current rise in COVID cases and abscences.

The following message was sent to all Killeen ISD employees on Tuesday:

“As a district, we are closely monitoring the current number of COVID-19 cases and the number of staff and student absences as a result of close contact isolation periods and positive cases.

“At this time, Killeen ISD will remain open. Please watch the video below for possible next steps, updates to the Public Health Guide pertaining to new isolation recommendations from the CDC, and a district COVID leave proposal from our Superintendent, Dr. John Craft.

“We hope you and your family remain healthy during these trying times.”

The flowchart below has now gone into effect. If staff members are currently out on close contact isolation and five days have passed, they can return to work. There is also a new return to work guideline for individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Staff members are urged to communicate return dates with their supervisors.

(Courtesy: Killeen Independent School District)

The following message, video and flowchart were sent to all Killeen ISD parents on Tuesday:

(Courtesy: Killeen Independent School District)

In addition, free COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be taking place through Friday at the former Nolan Creek Middle School – located at 505 E. Jasper Drive. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Source: Killeen Independent School District