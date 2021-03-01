Killeen ISD and Tarleton State work together on admissions and scholarships

Tarleton State University and Killeen ISD have announced that beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Tarleton State will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to Killeen Independent School District high school seniors who graduate in the top 25 percent of their class.

The program will be called the Distinguished High School Partnership.

Tarleton will waive ACT or SAT requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to be a first-choice institution for regional high school seniors,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Killeen graduates are destined to be leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their well being.”

“Killeen ISD is proud of the agreement with Tarleton State University signed into action this school year,” said KISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya. “This agreement solidifies an ongoing partnership between TSU and Killeen ISD and will benefit the Class of 2021.”

The President’s Guaranteed Award Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarship funds.

Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners receive an additional $500 or $1,000 in the guaranteed award level. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.