Killeen ISD announces Bad Weather Make-Up Day

KILLEEN, Texas – Due to the freezing rain and dangerous road conditions on Monday, the Killeen Independent School District was closed to students and staff. Considering this cancellation, the district is notifying parents and staff to a change in the Academic Calendar to make up the lost instructional time.

All Killeen ISD students will now attend school on Monday, February 15. This day was reserved on the District Calendar as a Bad Weather Make-Up Day, and will not be a student holiday this year.

The district realizes this may be an inconvenience for some families, but they say the safety of students and staff will always be top priority.

Source: Killeen Independent School District