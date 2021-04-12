Killeen ISD announces graduation plans

Killeen ISD has released plans for graduation for the class of 2021.

Tickets are required for all guests attending the commencement ceremonies for Early College High

School, Ellison High School, Harker Heights High School, Killeen High School and Shoemaker High

School Graduation Class of 2021 due to building capacity restrictions for the Bell County Expo

Center.

Commencement ceremonies may be viewed via live stream here or on

Spectrum Cable Channel 17

Each person who enters must have a ticket (a ticket is NOT required for children two and

under who sit in a ticket holder’s lap).

Each graduating senior will receive three admission tickets for family and friends. This

number reflects building capacity restrictions for the Bell County Expo Center as well as TEA

and CDC guidelines as they are related to COVID-19. Seniors may receive their tickets once

campus/district bills, fines and/or obligations are cleared.

Graduation announcements that are purchased and sent out are NOT admission tickets.

Please be sure friends and families understand this policy.

All graduation tickets will reflect “Assigned” seating and there will be no “General

Admission” or “Reserved” seating available. Doors to the Bell County Expo Center will open

90 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony.

Selling commencement tickets is prohibited. Tickets are free and not for profit

A ticket stub is required for re-entry into the Expo Center during commencement

ceremonies

Students are encouraged to speak with classmates who may not be using their allotted

number of tickets if they have a need for additional tickets.

Graduating seniors will not need a ticket.

Lost tickets will not be replaced.

Students and/or Guardians may pick up tickets at their graduating senior’s home campus.

Tickets will only be released to the graduating student or the student’s guardian listed on

the student’s school profile. *All day Career Center students will pick up their tickets at the

Career Center Guidance Office and Pathways students will pick up their tickets from Ms.

Harper.

It is the responsibility of the student to pick up tickets at the designated times established at

each campus.

Tickets will be available for distribution Tuesday, May 25 – Thursday, May 27.

For questions, please contact your campus Student Activities Office or visit the KISD Graduation

website: www.gradcast.org