Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Killeen ISD announces plan to move forward with virtual graduation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
kisd reno plan_1543423033030.jpg.jpg

In response to Gov. Abbott’s announcement keeping schools closed for the remainder of the school year, KISD announced it is moving forward with holding a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.

The district says it will provide all high school seniors with a free cap and gown. It will have more information about the graduation plan later.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft sent out a letter to parents Friday afternoon. In the letter, he discusses how Gov. Abbott’s decision will affect the schools and students. You can read the full letter here:

KISD-Parent-Letter-4-17-2020Download

Dr. Craft also released a separate letter to the staff of the school district:

KISD-Staff-Closure-Extended-4-17-2020Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44