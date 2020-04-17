Killeen ISD announces plan to move forward with virtual graduation

In response to Gov. Abbott’s announcement keeping schools closed for the remainder of the school year, KISD announced it is moving forward with holding a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.

The district says it will provide all high school seniors with a free cap and gown. It will have more information about the graduation plan later.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft sent out a letter to parents Friday afternoon. In the letter, he discusses how Gov. Abbott’s decision will affect the schools and students. You can read the full letter here:

Dr. Craft also released a separate letter to the staff of the school district: