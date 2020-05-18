Killeen ISD begins online pre-registration for 20-21 school year

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen ISD will be providing preregistration for current students online for the 20-21 school year.

We are combining the required documents into one online portal.

Therefore, online preregistration for current students and PreK and Kindergarten Round Up for new students will begin Wednesday, May 20.

On Wednesday, May 20, if you have students in the district you should receive an email from ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­noreply@killeenisd.org which will include instructions and a link to your child’s preregistration information.

Due to COVID-19 we ask that all parents complete the online process even if your student returned a form to the campus before Spring Break.

Please take time to verify all forms of contact.

Your campus, teachers and the district will use the information submitted to communicate with you for the upcoming school year.

Online PreK & Kindergarten Round Up will open on Wednesday, May 20.

The district encourages you to review the requirements for each level and begin to gather the documents needed ahead of Wednesday.

All PreK Round Up information can be found online, www.killeenisd.org/