Killeen ISD Board approves high school rezoning plan for 2022-2023

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the proposed high school rezoning plan to take effect in the 2022-2023 school year, with the opening of Chaparral High School.

The new campus is in the south-central portion of the district at 4400 Chaparral Road, south of the Yowell Ranch subdivision.

All four existing comprehensive high school campus attendance zones will be impacted by the changes associated with the approved rezoning plan. Killeen ISD held several rezoning hearings and gathered feedback from the community prior to the approval of the new attendance zones.

Current ninth through eleventh grade students will be allowed to grandfather next year – assuming they provide their own transportation and meet the attendance and disciplinary requirements.

Additionally, current eighth through eleventh grade students will be offered the opportunity to transfer to Chaparral High School assuming they provide their own transportation and meet the attendance and disciplinary requirements.

Families impacted by the changes will receive correspondence in the mail with detailed information regarding grandfathering and transfers to provide for as smooth a transition as possible.

You can view the high school rezoning map here.

Source: Killeen Independent School District