Killeen, Tx – Killeen ISD has extended the contract for Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

The Killeen ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for Superintendent Dr. John Craft during the February 9, 2021 school board meeting. The agreed upon extension will enable Dr. Craft to lead the District through June 2025.

The District says that since 2014, Dr. Craft has worked closely with the board of trustees to meet the needs of the students, staff and community.