Killeen ISD Board to discuss $265M bond

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is meeting Tuesday night to consider and possibly take action on a $265 million bond.

The Bond Steering Committee’s final recommendation addresses future growth, safety and security concerns, and the improvement of existing high school stadiums.

The bond would be separated into two propositions – Proposition A would build new elementary schools and allow for renovations to Ellison High School. Proposition B would renovate and expand the high school stadiums.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

