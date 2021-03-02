Killeen ISD campuses named to Texas Honor Roll

KILLEEN, Texas – Five Killeen Independent School District campuses received the Texas Honor Roll recognition by the Educational Results Partnership the 2019-2020 school year.
Clarke Elementary, Clifton Park Elementary, Montague Village Elementary, Venable Village Elementary, and Early College High School earned a Star status – setting them apart as distinguished campuses for their high achievement and student success.
In 2019, Killeen ISD’s Clarke Elementary and Early College High School earned the title for two campuses – this year, five schools met the standard, setting a new record for the district. This year, 3,490 public schools were recognized across the nation.
Higher-performing honor roll schools “demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations,” according to the announcement.
The data analysis from the Educational Results Partnership revealed set of success factors in higher-performing Honor Roll schools, including:
- Evidence-based instructional practices
- A defined system-wide mission of college and career readiness for all students
- An investment in human capital
- Maintenance of data and assessment systems to monitor school and student performance
- Resources and guidance to support schools’ efforts in preparing all students for college and career
These five campuses are a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment to student success that our campuses, staff, and parent community have shown over the years.
Source: Killeen Independent School District