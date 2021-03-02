Killeen ISD campuses named to Texas Honor Roll

KILLEEN, Texas – Five Killeen Independent School District campuses received the Texas Honor Roll recognition by the Educational Results Partnership the 2019-2020 school year.

Clarke Elementary, Clifton Park Elementary, Montague Village Elementary, Venable Village Elementary, and Early College High School earned a Star status – setting them apart as distinguished campuses for their high achievement and student success.

(Courtesy: Killeen Independent School District)

In 2019, Killeen ISD’s Clarke Elementary and Early College High School earned the title for two campuses – this year, five schools met the standard, setting a new record for the district. This year, 3,490 public schools were recognized across the nation.

Higher-performing honor roll schools “demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations,” according to the announcement.

The data analysis from the Educational Results Partnership revealed set of success factors in higher-performing Honor Roll schools, including:

Evidence-based instructional practices

A defined system-wide mission of college and career readiness for all students

An investment in human capital

Maintenance of data and assessment systems to monitor school and student performance

Resources and guidance to support schools’ efforts in preparing all students for college and career

These five campuses are a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment to student success that our campuses, staff, and parent community have shown over the years.

Source: Killeen Independent School District