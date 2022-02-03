KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District campuses and buildings will remain closed this Friday.

This comes due to the well-below freezing temperatures forecasted for Thursday and Friday, in addition to icy road conditions and the continued uncertainty of power outages.

The district said Thursday that for its students who wait for the school bus or even walk a short distance to school, the accumulation of ice on the ground and expected wind chill of five degrees for Friday morning will be extremely dangerous.

The district will announce the possible postponement or cancellation of extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday at a later time.

A final decision regarding any make-up days for Thursday and Friday will be forthcoming. These weather-related closures will not impact employee pay.

The district plans to see students and employees on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Source: Killeen Independent School District