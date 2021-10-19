Killeen ISD campuses to remain open during boil water notice

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District was made aware of a boil order for the entire city on Tuesday evening.

The district says this boil order does not impact campuses in Harker Heights, Nolanville or Fort Hood. All Killeen ISD campuses and buildings will open as planned on Wednesday, October 20. Students and staff are encouraged to bring a bottle of water with them for the duration of the boil order.

The district says its School Nutrition Department will serve breakfast and lunch as planned.

Source: Killeen Independent School District

