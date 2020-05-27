Killeen ISD Cancels $265M Bond Election, Cites COVID-19 As Reason

KILLEEN, Texas – This year, there will be no ballot box for to vote for the $265M Killeen school bond.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to cancel the election.

“I’m glad this bond didn’t go forward, because it should have never even gotten this far in the first place,” said Scot Arey, a member of the bond steering committee.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. John Craft said, “Given the circumstances in and around the COVID-19 pandemic it is important to pause and further analyze the financial implications to our community and better determine how to best serve our students in the future while maintaining sensitivity to our taxpayers.”

If the bond was passed, the district planned to use the money to build new elementary schools, fix existing schools and improve high school stadiums.

The district says it’s uncertain when the bond will be reintroduced, and they will do renovations based on the school’s need.

The Board of Trustees election is still set for November.