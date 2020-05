KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen ISD will not have the bond election that was planned for May 2nd.

The Board of Trustees voted to cancel the $265 million bond election back on March 31st.

The multi million dollar bond would have provided new schools for growth, addressed aging facilities, and renovated and expanded existing high school stadiums.

A major goal of the district was to eliminate portable classrooms from all campuses.

The Board of Trustee election will go on as planned in November.