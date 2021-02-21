Killeen ISD cancels classes because of water issues

Killeen ISD announced Sunday afternoon that classes will be canceled through Wednesday, Feb. 24th, because of a lack of water.

The district says it cannot provide enough bottled water to support the 30,000+ students and employees who come to the school campuses every day.

KISD is preparing hundreds of pre-packaged meals at different campuses beginning Monday and will continue through the entire closure. You can pickup a meal between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and they will be free to all at these locations:

Cavazos Elementary

Cedar Valley Elementary

Early College High School (Fort Hood)

Harker Heights Elementary

Manor Middle School

Mountain View Elementary

Palo Alto Middle School

Rancier Middle School

Smith Middle School

Trimmier Elementary

West Ward Elementary

KISD hopes to reopen schools on Thursday, if the water supply allows.

Several other school districts have also canceled classes for Monday. You can find the full list here.