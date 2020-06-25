Killeen ISD cancels in-person graduation ceremony

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District has canceled all plans for an in-person graduation ceremony.

This comes due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas, and to maintain the health and safety of graduates, their families, and Killeen ISD staff.

According to the district in a statement released Thursday afternoon, capacity restrictions simply do not provide the ability to use the Bell County Expo Center at this time. They hoped the delay would have led to a more traditional ceremony – however, current circumstances have not provided this window of opportunity.

Virtual graduations can be viewed at www.killeenisd.org/grad1920.

The district says this decision was not made lightly, but they feel they must keep the health and safety of the Killeen community at the forefront.

Source: Killeen Independent School District