LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Killeen ISD cancels in-person graduation ceremony

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District has canceled all plans for an in-person graduation ceremony.

This comes due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas, and to maintain the health and safety of graduates, their families, and Killeen ISD staff.

According to the district in a statement released Thursday afternoon, capacity restrictions simply do not provide the ability to use the Bell County Expo Center at this time. They hoped the delay would have led to a more traditional ceremony – however, current circumstances have not provided this window of opportunity.

Virtual graduations can be viewed at www.killeenisd.org/grad1920.

The district says this decision was not made lightly, but they feel they must keep the health and safety of the Killeen community at the forefront.

Source: Killeen Independent School District

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44