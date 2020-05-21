Killeen ISD Class of 2020 Celebration Ride coming this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District seniors are getting ready to celebrate their 2020 graduation with a big parade this Saturday!

The parade is being organized by parents, who say it’s a way of honoring the accomplishments of their seniors who worked so hard for the past four years in high school.

They went around Killeen streets on Thursday to put signs in yards, and they are creating banners for the parade – which is expected to include hundreds of cars.

They will no longer be meeting at Shoemaker High School’s parking lot because they say they are not getting support from the district or the police department.

“Not having their support, I just didn’t want anymore chaos. Like, I just want this moment to be about these seniors. That’s what is important to me. To see those smiles. To see those waves. To see those cars. You know, just that moment of celebration for them,” says Killeen ISD parade organizer Juanita Patterson.

People will begin lining up at noon, and the parade will start at 1:00 p.m. You can take a look at the route HERE. For those living along the route, you are asked to stand outside or grab a chair and cheer on all your Killeen ISD seniors!