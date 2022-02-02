KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The Killeen Independent School District has decided to cancel all classes and close district buildings on Thursday, February 3.

This is due to extremely cold temperatures, freezing precipitation, and hazardous road conditions. The district will be closely monitoring the weather and future forecast in the event the closure must be extended beyond Thursday. The district says the safety of its students and staff will continue to be placed at the forefront of decision-making.



A final decision regarding a make-up date will be announced at a later time. The district’s goal is to complete the regular 2021-2022 school year prior to the Memorial Day Weekend.



Extracurricular activities and district meetings will also be canceled for Thursday. Central Texas College students will be required to check-in with their college professors online regarding coursework.



Killeen ISD employee pay will not be impacted due to this closure.

All upcoming information will be posted on the district’s website and social media platforms.

Source: Killeen Independent School District