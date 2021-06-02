Killeen ISD collaborates with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s to provide COVID vaccines

KILLEEN, Texas – In collaboration with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s, the Killeen Independent School District will open the doors of four campuses next week to allow children ages 12 and older to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The medical team from McLane Children’s will travel to four different campuses across the district to provide the free service to the community. Parents/guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. Parents can bring their child during the designated hours to receive the vaccine, no appointment necessary.

Each location will be staffed with a doctor and nurse to answer questions parents may have about the vaccine. The sites will also stay open until 6:30 p.m. to accommodate working parents.

There will be two opportunities for individuals to receive their first dose over the summer. The McLane Children’s staff will return to the same campuses for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Killeen ISD remains dedicated to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and is grateful to the staff of McLane Children’s and the Greater Killeen Community Clinic for their commitment to the health and safety of the community.

Adults may also receive the vaccine during the designated times. The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents/Guardians can speed up the process by signing up for a free MyBSWHeath account. Additional information and step-by-step directions can be found at: www.killeenisd.org/covid19_vaccine.

Dates and Locations for First Dose:



Former Nolan Middle School505 Jasper Rd.

Killeen, TX 76541 KISD Career Center1320 Stagecoach Rd.

Killeen, TX 76543 West Ward Elementary709 W. Dean Ave.

Killeen, TX 76541 Harker Heights Elementary726 S. Ann Blvd.

Harker Heights, TX 76548 June 7, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. June 8, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. June 9, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. June 10, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. July 12, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. July 13, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. July 14, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. July 15, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

A parent or legal guardian must be present.

Source: Killeen Independent School District