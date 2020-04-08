Killeen ISD considering ‘virtual graduation’ for senior classes

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District released a statement Tuesday evening saying it is committed to preserving traditional Commencement Exercises for the Class of 2020, although in light of the current COVID-19 health situation, the district is actively exploring a contingency plan which would include a virtual graduation.

The district says unless circumstances begin to change, holding traditional commencement exercises will pose significant challenges to ensuring the health and well-being of all graduates, staff members and family members – although they say the situation is fluid and can change.

The district went on to say in Tuesday’s statement that many have reached out regarding pending travel arrangements, but several of the decisions at this point are being made at the state and federal levels. People are highly encouraged to analyze cancellation policies associated with travel plans closely.

Killeen ISD campuses currently remain closed until May 4. Should Governor Greg Abbott extend the closure beyond this date, the district will move to the alternative plan for graduation.

If the decision is made to hold a virtual graduation, the district will make the program available online, on KISD TV Channel 17, on DVD, and in a downloadable format.

The district says while a virtual ceremony will never replace a traditional ceremony, it ensures graduating seniors will be recognized and celebrated for the culmination of hard work they have accomplished over the past 13 years.

For the latest on the district’s COVID-19 response, you can visit www.killeenisd.org/COIVD19. The district has created a section for graduating seniors with answers to frequently answer questions at www.killeenisd.org/seniors2020.

Source: Killeen Independent School District