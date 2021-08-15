Killeen ISD Dedicates 2 more Elementary Schools

KILLEEN, Texas — Today Killeen ISD dedicated the last two of four schools: Pat Carney Elementary and Clifton Park Elementary.

Students at Clifton Park Elementary, Pat Carney Elementary, Pershing Elementary and Killeen Elementary will be starting school tomorrow in brand new buildings.

Principal Jennifer Carranza says she is most excited to see the kids tomorrow.

5th grader Ani Hoffman says she loves how big the school is.

“The classrooms are a lot bigger now because there’s a lot more rooms,” Hoffman said. “We’re going to have a lot more room to do activities.”

Carranza said this new building gives them an opportunity to grow.

“Our city is absolutely booming right now,” Carranza said. “We have a lot of students, and we want to make sure that we have room for our students.”

This new building has new safety features that the old building was missing.

“Now, we’ve got a secure building to where we can feel like children are really really safe every day,” Carranza said.

The new building even has flex seating.

“A lot of our children come to us not able to really socially emotionally regulate, so the ability to allow them to freely move around, to wiggle on wiggle seats, allows many of them to stay focused on academics for a longer period of time,” Carranza said.

The new schools and their features are all a part of the two bond issues passed in 2018 totaling $426 million.