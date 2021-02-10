Killeen ISD delaying start of all schools by two hours Thursday

KILLEEN, Texas – After consulting with weather authorities and with the anticipation of potential freezing rain moving into the area overnight, the Killeen Independent School District will delay the start of all schools by two hours on Thursday.

All extracurricular activities scheduled in the morning will be rescheduled. The district wanted to communicate this delayed start as soon as possible to allow for families to plan accordingly.

At this time, all campuses will open two hours later than normal. School buses will pick up students two hours later to correlate with the delayed start of school.

The district says to be aware of further announcements regarding extended closures – which could be announced Thursday morning.

Killeen ISD now joins Clifton, West and Abbott in delaying start times for their schools.

Source: Killeen Independent School District