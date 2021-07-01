Killeen ISD Deputy Superintendent submits resignation

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod has tenured his letter of resignation to pursue other endeavors.

Penrod began in the position in 2019 and provided support for operations throughout the district in his role to include Business Services, Human Resources, School Safety, Student Services, Athletics, and Facilities Services.

The district will begin assessing the appropriate timeline for posting and filling the position – however, the district’s primary focus remains on preparing for the upcoming school year.

Source: Killeen Independent School District