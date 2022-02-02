KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is expected to make a decision Wednesday night on whether to have school on Thursday.

The district is actively monitoring the weather expected to arrive, and is discussing its inclement weather plan with Fort Hood and Bell County Officials – as well as Central Texas meteorologists.

If a delayed start or closure is necessary, the decision will be communicated to parents through the district’s Mass Communication system through a phone call, email and text message.

The district’s goal is to make a decision to allow families ample time to plan accordingly. However, the timing of the cold front and precipitation is still in question.

All information will be posted on the district’s website and social media platforms.

Source: Killeen Independent School District