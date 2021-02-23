Killeen ISD expands community feeding locations

KILLEEN, Texas – As part of the Killeen Independent School District’s continued community-wide recovery efforts, they served 3,000 meals to students and adults at 11 different locations on Monday.

Due to increased demand, the district has added two more Grab & Go Meal locations. Meals will be available for pick up between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Former H-E-B parking lot on Gray Street, and at the parking lot of the Former DMV on Priest Drive in Killeen.



(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

Community members should look for the white Killeen ISD vans in the parking lots. Each location will have 500 meals for any member of the community to pick up free of charge. All meals must be heated before they are eaten.

The Community Feeding program will continue while the district is closed for remediation as a result of the winter storm and boil order notices.

Source: Killeen Independent School District