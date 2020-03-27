Closings
Killeen ISD extending closure until April 7

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District classes will not resume until Tuesday, April 7, or thereafter, in alignment with Bell County Judge David Blackburn’s Disaster Declaration issued Friday.

During this time, students will be encouraged to complete classwork through packets and/or online through the Continued Learning Center.

The district will continue to provide Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch meals and pay all employees during the COVID-19 closure.

You can follow the district’s website for the latest information regarding COVID-19 at www.killeenisd.org/COVID19.

Source: Killeen Independent School District

