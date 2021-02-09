Killeen ISD extends additional COVID leave for employees

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District employees are once again eligible to receive COVID Leave if they are caring for a child whose school or daycare has closed due to COVID-19.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to extend the eligibility options for COVID leave which previously expired when the federal law was sunset on December 31, 2020. The District previously extended the paid sick leave portion of this law at last month’s board meeting.

The latest Board Resolution includes Expanded Family Medical Leave (District EFML), which allows an employee to use COVID Leave if their child’s daycare or school closes due to COVID-19 and does not offer a virtual attendance option.

Employees who did not previously use all ten weeks of Expanded Family Medical Leave for childcare needs through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) in 2020 may apply for this extended leave from now until June 30, 2021 by requesting an application through Human Resources.

This extended leave is retroactive to January 1, 2021, therefore any employee who was previously absent for this qualifying childcare reasons is encouraged to apply.

Employees may call Human Resources at (254) 336-0045, or email LeavesHR@killeenisd.org, to request an application.

Source: Killeen Independent School District