KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District opened its doors Tuesday to over 600 prospective new employees during a job fair at the Killeen ISD Career Center.

The job fair allowed participants to interview on the spot, and was the first-ever to combine both professional positions like teachers with auxiliary positions like aides and nutrition service workers.

(Courtesy: Killeen Independent School District)

A total of 261 “Golden Tickets” (letters of intent to hire) were distributed on Tuesday night. The number includes 202 support positions and 59 professional (majority teachers) positions. These prospective employees will move to the next step of the hiring process and could begin work as early as this Friday.

Teachers, classroom aides and a variety of full-time and part-time positions are available throughout the school district. Killeen ISD will host a Spring Job Fair on March 5, 2022, at Harker Heights High School, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The district will also host a Becoming a Bus Driver Seminar on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

School district job postings are available here.



The district is offering a sign-on stipend of $1,000 for new employees for the 2021-2022 school year. The Board of Trustees recently approved a stipend to current district employees, and an incentive program that pays employees for successful employee referrals.



Details of these incentives are available here.

Source: Killeen Independent School District