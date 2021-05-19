Killeen ISD honors 2021 Teachers of the Year in livestreamed event

KILLEEN, Texas – One is described as an angel, and the other is a former soldier known for going above and beyond to help anyone in need. Both are teachers of the year in the Killeen Independent School District.
As part of a livestreamed event on KISD-TV Tuesday, two groups of district representatives surprised the 2021 elementary and secondary teacher of the year at their front doors.
The elementary winner for the current school year is James Cook, a fifth-grade teacher at Cedar Valley Elementary School. The secondary winner is Tracy King, a special education teacher at Manor Middle School.
Before revealing the winners in the virtual ceremony, district leaders announced finalists in the annual teacher of the year process.
The two teachers of the year each received $5,000. The ten finalists received $1,000. The remaining campus representatives received $500. Billboards throughout the area feature the celebrated teachers.
Elementary finalists are Jamie Hanson (Iduma), Rubidia Jaco-Melendez (Pershing Park), Brand Luna (Trimmier), Leslie Locklear (Venable Village), Carla Fears (West Ward) and Anna King (Willow Springs).
Secondary finalists include Kandice Mott (Audie Murphy Middle School), Arnold Murphy (Nolan Middle School), Teka Hyatt (Rancier Middle School) and Jonathan Morris (Shoemaker High School)
Cedar Valley Principal Connie Morris praised Cook, a former soldier who readily shares life lessons far beyond the academic curriculum.
The principal recalled that during the school closure a year ago, the dedicated fifth-grade teacher conducted a scheduled Zoom session from a doctor’s waiting room. He’s also known to jump in whenever needed during dismissal, even when it’s cold or raining.
“He is the epitome of a great teacher,” Morris said. “He teaches lifelong lessons.”
The full slate of campus teachers of the year for 2020-2021 include:
Elementary Teachers of the Year:
Kristie Duerre, Douse
Renee McCall, Bellaire
Crystal Stinson, Brookhaven
James Cook Jr., Cedar Valley
Amanda Shanahan, Clarke
Angela Harris, Clear Creek
Erica McKinney, Clifton Park
Angela Van, Fowler
Jessica Cantu, Harker Heights
Sandy Cornet, Hay Branch
Dana King, Haynes
Jamie Hanson, Iduma
Anna Santos, Ira Cross
Montana Willis, Maude Moore Wood
Anna Maria DeLuca, Maxdale
Erin Kelly, Meadows
Robin Bullock, Montague Village
Janice Huckabee, Mountain View
Kristian Childs, Nolanville
Lindley Mendoza, Hobby
Roxanna Rosas, Peebles
Rubidia Jaco-Melendez, Pershing Park
Shelley Lewis, Reeces Creek
Jennifer Ivicic, Cavazos
Kristin Neff, Saegert
Kelli Crayton, Skipcha
Benita Harris, Sugar Loaf
Ralph Deffendall IV, Timber Ridge
Brandon Luna, Trimmier
Leslie Locklear, Venable Village
Carla Fears, West Ward
Anna King, Willow Springs
Secondary Teachers of the Year:
Kandice Mott, Audie Murphy
Kimberly McClish, Patterson
Andrea Butler, Eastern Hills
Melinda Payton, Gateway MS
Tiffany Arbaugh, Liberty Hill
Karen Mullings, Live Oak Ridge
Tracy King, Manor
Arnold Murphy, Nolan
Simone Gordon, Palo Alto
Teka Hyatt, Rancier
Michael Cranford, Smith
Tracy Wilson, Union Grove
Kimberly Strovers, Ellison
Monique Bakken, Early College
Heather Turner, Gateway HS
Alina Wilder, Harker Heights HS
Samone Coward, Killeen
Garrison Hennig, Career Center
Melissa Schroeder, Pathways
Jonathan Morris, Shoemaker
Source: Killeen Independent School District