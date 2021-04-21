Killeen ISD hosting Kindergarten Orientation tomorrow

KILLEEN, Texas – All Elementary campuses in Killeen ISD will open their doors to parents and students Thursday for PreK and Kindergarten orientation.

This is an opportunity for families to tour the campus, meet the principal and staff, and to register their student for the upcoming school year.

Killeen ISD provides free, full-day, high-quality PreK education to three and four-year-olds who meet the eligibility requirements for the program. Killeen ISD will add classes to meet the needs of the community.

Orientation Times will be by the student’s last name:

Last Name begins with:

A-I 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

J-Q 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

R-Z 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring the required documentation. New student enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year will also open online Thursday. Parents of current students should complete the online current student enrollment forms by May 14, 2021.

The 2021-2022 school year starts on Monday, August 16, 2021. For PreK3 and PreK4 eligibility requirements, you can visit: www.killeenisd.org/enroll_ec

