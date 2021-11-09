LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Killeen ISD hosting several Veterans Day events

Local News

by: Runako Gee

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is hosting several Veterans Day-related events this week.

The district kicked off events on Tuesday by saluting veterans with a concert at Ellison High School. Here is a list of other events you can attend throughout the week:

Wednesday, Nov. 10

  • Meadows Elementary School Veterans parade at 9:30 a.m. and at 9:40 a.m. around the perimeter of the school (must be escorted on post).
  • Timber Ridge ES Veterans parade at 2:15 p.m.
  • Peebles Elementary School students are writing letters to campus staff who are veterans.

Thursday, Nov. 11 – KISD CLOSED

  • Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. All JROTC units and high school bands are participating.
  • Community send-off for Harker Heights High School football team at 3:30 p.m., along FM-2410.
  • Harker Heights High School playoff football game against Duncanville at Waco ISD Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Source: Killeen Independent School District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected