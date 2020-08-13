Killeen ISD hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Nolan Middle School

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District leaders joined representatives from two cities, an excited principal, teachers and other staff to cut a ribbon on another Nolan Middle School on Thursday, again reaching near the district’s southern boundary.

Wearing specialized Nolan face masks for the occasion, event participants unrolled and cut a ribbon that stretched across the front of the school stage of the new campus on Warriors Path in Harker Heights.







(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

The school district purchased the property for the 181,753-square-foot building from the Don Sutton family. The total project budget is $54.03 million.

The new school is built for 1,350 6th through 8th graders, and is Killeen ISD’s largest middle school. It will include its second STEM Academy serving the east side, as Smith Middle School provides STEM emphasis on the west side.

In thanking the Sutton family, Killeen ISD Board President Corbett Lawler said the new structure is not meant as a replacement to the long-time school at the center of town.

Listing some of the new structure’s features, Killeen ISD Executive Director for Facilities Services Adam Rich noted the following:

Athletic competition field, two practice fields, band hall, choir room and orchestra room, competition gym, athletic weight room

All LED lighting for dimmable light fixtures in all classrooms

Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems

Low maintenance materials including luxury vinyl tile to minimize maintenance and ceramic wall tile in corridors to reduce annual painting costs

Enhanced security features throughout the campus

The brief ceremony on Thursday occurred four days before the first day of school in Killeen ISD, which begins all virtual. In-person instruction is scheduled to begin for those who want it on September 8.

The district plans to host a more traditional dedication later in the fall.

Source: Killeen Independent School District