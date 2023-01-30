CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather.

Academy ISD:

The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary.

Belton ISD:

The Belton Independent School District says all afterschool activities on Monday, January 30 are canceled due to inclement weather.

The district will also be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to potentially hazardous road conditions. There will be no classes, and all activities are canceled for Tuesday. Activities will be rescheduled as appropriate.

The district is planning to reopen this Wednesday, but will continue to monitor conditions on Tuesday.

Killeen ISD:

The Killeen Independent School District has issued a weather update to students, staff and parents.

The district says all after-school activities in have been canceled for Monday, January 30. All campuses will dismiss at their normal time.

The district is monitoring weather conditions for Tuesday, January 31.

La Vega ISD:

The La Vega Independent School District will release classes beginning at 2 p.m. Monday. Buses will arrive at Primary, Elementary, and Intermediate at 2 p.m. and High School and Junior High by 3 p.m. There will be no after school tutoring or ACE.

Midway ISD:

The Midway Independent School District issued a statement on Monday afternoon saying all after-school practices and events have been canceled for the day.

For more information on school closings due to winter weather, you can check out our page on FOX44News.com.

Temple ISD:

The Temple Independent School District will have regular dismissal on Monday, but all afterschool activities have been canceled. The district will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to severe weather. All normal activities will resume on Wednesday, February 1, unless otherwise communicated.