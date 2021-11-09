Killeen ISD joins partnership to offer COVID-19 vaccines, tests for all approved ages

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District will open the doors to the former Nolan Middle School on Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12 to allow anyone five years of age and older to receive a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership with the City of Killeen, Bell County Health District, Bell County, and the Texas Military Department.

The vaccine clinic will be open for eight weeks, and will offer Pfizer first dose, second dose, and booster shots. Vaccinations will be provided as walk-in opportunities only, with no appointments necessary. The site will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to accommodate working parents.

Week 1: Thursday, November 11, and Friday, November 12

Week 2: Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19

Week 3: Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23

Week 4: Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3

Week 5: Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10

Week 6: Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17

Week 7: Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21

Week 8: Monday, December 27, and Tuesday, December 28

Parents or legal guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. Consent and immunization forms will be available at the site or can be downloaded on our website.

Killeen ISD will continue to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests for school aged children, employees, and campus visitors from 7:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on school days. Anyone interested in rapid screening will enter the front doors of the campus.

For more information, you can visit www.killeenisd.org/COVID19_vaccine. The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Killeen Independent School District