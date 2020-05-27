Killeen ISD launching Class of 2020 Virtual Graduations, highlights Starmakers on billboards

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District will be launching a series of virtual graduation ceremonies this weekend to honor approximately 2,500 Class of 2020 graduates from five high schools.

Early College High School, Ellison High School, Harker Heights High School, Shoemaker High School and Killeen High School virtual graduations will broadcast on KISD-TV on Spectrum Channel 17 and Killeen ISD’s website and social media platforms from May 29 to 31.

The schedule includes the following:

Early College High School – 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 29

Ellison High School – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30

Harker Heights High School – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30

Shoemaker High School – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31

Killeen High School – 7:00 p.m., May 31

In preparation for the unprecedented virtual commencements, a team of Killeen ISD educators, with district technology and communications employees pre-recorded speeches from the superintendent, five high school principals, ten valedictorians and salutatorians and other designated student speakers. Killeen ISD also provided video services for Holland ISD for its planned virtual graduation ceremony.

In addition, a group of photography and art teachers and district communications personnel provided free senior portrait sessions during a three-day social distanced photo shoot at the Killeen ISD Career Center.

Killeen ISD paid for all prospective graduates’ caps and gowns. The district also printed senior photos to distribute to the seniors who participated in the portrait sessions.

The virtual graduation ceremonies will include professionally announced names of every graduate. Slides will also air with photos and information of students who submitted requested information.

In an effort to provide traditional commencement, Killeen ISD also reserved July 20-21 at the Bell County Expo Center for in-person ceremonies if conditions allow.

The schedule for in-person ceremonies is as follows:

Early College High School – 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 20

Ellison High School – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21

Harker Heights High School – 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 20

Shoemaker High School – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21

Killeen High School – 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 20

In addition to graduation, some Killeen ISD seniors have their faces all over town! This year’s Killeen ISD Starmakers, who are the top ten soon-to-graduate seniors from each of the district’s high schools and their chosen favorite teachers, are featured through the month of May on digital billboards across Killeen.









(Courtesy: Killeen Independent School District)

Four Killeen ISD Education Foundation premiere sponsors donated the space.

For more information on the Starmakers, you can go here.

Source: Killeen Independent School District