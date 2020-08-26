Killeen ISD Launching COVID-19 Dashboard

Killeen,TX- Killeen ISD will be launching a COVID-19 Dashboard in order for students and parents to track the virus just as students return to classes.

The dashboard tool will track COVID-19 positive cases for employees and students and will provide daily updates by campus. The system will track ongoing cases and provide weekly seven-day totals.

Parents will receive a link to the COVID-19 Dashboard, a COVID-19 student flowchart, COVID-19 campus contacts for their children’s schools and KISD’s Return to Campus Criteria.

The identity of COVID-19 positive individuals will remain confidential in compliance with state and federal health and privacy laws.

Each COVID-19 positive case triggers several notifications including a deep cleaning and communication to the entire campus population and the Bell County Health Department. Parents will receive the notification via phone, email and text message.

You can visit the Killeen ISD COVID-19 Dashboard here: www.killeenisd.org/dashboard