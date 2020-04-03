Killeen ISD makes changes to Grab & Go Meals

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District has made some changes to its Grab & Go Meal pick up times and elementary printed packet procedures beginning this Monday.

Families will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at designated locations. This new pickup time will allow families to grab both breakfast and lunch in one trip. This will minimize potential exposure and better adhere to the Governor’s Shelter In Place order.

The Nolanville Boys & Girls Club location will continue to provide lunch only during their normal time between 11:00 am -12:30 p.m. The district is also planning to provide meals on Good Friday, April 10th.

Meals are provided to all children of all ages regardless of enrollment or economic status.

However, printed packets will no longer be available for pick up at Killeen ISD elementary campuses. Instead, all elementary campuses will mail packets on Mondays to families who have been receiving them. Families will no longer return completed packets – instead, families will keep all packets at home until students return to school.

For more information, you can visit the Killeen ISD website here.

Source: Killeen Independent School District