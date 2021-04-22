Killeen ISD Maude Moore Wood Elementary evacuated after small fire, students moved

Killeen ISD reports the Maude Moore Wood Elementary school was evacuated Thursday morning after a small fire broke out resulting in smoke in the building.

Students and staff were transported to the new Killeen Elementary School where lunch was served to all students at the new campus.

All students and staff are safe.

Parents were being told they could pick up their students at the new campus after noon at 1608 East Rancier Avenue.

Parents were told not to go to Maude Moore Wood to pick up their children.

The Maude Moore Wood phone number was not working in the morning but was expected to be in operation in the afternoon.

A statement issued by the district said the relocation was purely precautionary.