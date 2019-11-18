Killeen ISD middle school student arrested on terroristic threat charges

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police arrested a Killeen ISD student Monday for making a terroristic threat against Nolan Middle School.

Police received a call around 7:45 a.m. alerting them on the threat. The KPD, in coordination with Killeen ISD Police, quickly worked to secure Nolan Middle School as they investigated into the potential threat.

The threat was determined to not be credible.

A middle school student was taken into custody within four hours, and was arrested on terroristic threat charges. He was transported to juvenile detention to face prosecution.

Source: Killeen Independent School District