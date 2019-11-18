Killeen ISD middle school student arrested on terroristic threat charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police arrested a Killeen ISD student Monday for making a terroristic threat against Nolan Middle School.

Police received a call around 7:45 a.m. alerting them on the threat. The KPD, in coordination with Killeen ISD Police, quickly worked to secure Nolan Middle School as they investigated into the potential threat.

The threat was determined to not be credible.

A middle school student was taken into custody within four hours, and was arrested on terroristic threat charges. He was transported to juvenile detention to face prosecution.

Source: Killeen Independent School District

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events