Killeen ISD mourns passing of Tuke Shoemaker

KILLEEN, Texas – The wife of the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, Ms. Tuke Shoemaker, passed away on Sunday.

After the passing of her husband, she continued to be a supporter of Shoemaker High School – as well as the entire Killeen Independent School District.

Every year, the campus celebrated her birthday in February with student group performances and a large cake. Most recently, she made a video message for the Shoemaker Football team wishing them luck in her absence, due to the pandemic.

“There is no doubt that she will be remembered and forever loved by the students and staff of Shoemaker High School,” said Superintendent John Craft. “Our deepest condolences go out to all who knew her as she will be greatly missed.”

Source: Killeen Independent School District