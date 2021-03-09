Killeen ISD opens Employee COVID-19 Vaccination Center

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District opened the doors of the former Nolan Middle School Cafeteria Tuesday, and began administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees who expressed interest through a district-wide survey.

The district immediately began working with the Bell County Health District and Killeen Office of Emergency Management to coordinate the effort once school district employees became eligible for the vaccine last week. A plan has been formulated to allow the district to accommodate all interested employees before the end of March.

The district surveyed employees to gauge interest on Thursday, March 4th, then launched a formal sign-up sheet on Friday. The district’s RNs are administering the first wave of 500 vaccinations Tuesday through Saturday, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Additional vaccination opportunities will be announced to interested employees.

An estimated 1,500 employees had signed up to receive the vaccine by Monday morning. Currently, the district is only administering the first dose – with plans to open up a drive-thru for those interested in receiving the second dose in the coming weeks.

Killeen ISD will work to support employees who have shown interest in receiving the vaccine. The district does not require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district will continue to offer COVID-19 rapid screeners at the former Nolan Middle School to employees and students.

For additional information regarding vaccines, you can visit: https://www.killeenisd.org/covid19_vaccine.

Source: Killeen Independent School District