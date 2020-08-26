Killeen ISD opens for in-person instruction on August 31

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District will open for in-person instruction on Monday, August 31 – which is one week earlier than planned.

With thousands of students still in need of devices and internet connection to return to school virtually, Killeen ISD is opening for Traditional In-Person instruction Monday, August 31.

Superintendent John Craft made this announcement during Tuesday’s regular Killeen ISD Board of Trustees meeting.

Killeen ISD students still have the option to attend school virtually – a choice school district leaders expect to maintain throughout the school year.

Last week, more than 40,000 Killeen ISD students successfully logged on during the district’s all-virtual start to the school year. Still, between 4,000 and 7,000 enrolled students were not able to participate due to a variety of technology challenges and shortages.

In preparation for the all-virtual start to school, the district reconfigured its network, added to its data storage capacity, and two-way virtual communication security. On the first day of school, students logged-in to 9,890 Zoom meetings with teachers.

School district technology personnel prepared and distributed 20,300 devices for families who indicated a need. The district has ordered more devices and hot spots to meet demand – however due to high demand, the devices are not scheduled to arrive before October.

The Killeen ISD technology hotline logged 13,512 calls during the first day of school.

Killeen ISD continues to follow guidance from the Texas Education Agency, the Bell County Health Department and the CDC.

The school system has been tracking employee and student data regarding COVID-19 cases as employees returned to work in the spring and summer and students returned virtually a week ago.

Each positive case triggers notifications – including a deep cleaning, communication to the entire campus population and the Bell County Health Department. Students and staff members must pre-screen and avoid coming to school if they have a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19 must not return to school until they meet the district’s Return to Campus Criteria.

All students and staff are required to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained. There will be no field trips and campuses will be closed to visitors unless an appointment is made in advance.

Killeen ISD’s COVID-19 protocols are contained in the Public Health Guide here: https://www.killeenisd.org/phg

Source: Killeen Independent School District