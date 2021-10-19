Killeen ISD Police investigate Rancier Middle School threat

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District’s Police Department has been investigating a threat against Rancier Middle School.

The district tells FOX 44 that students reported a threat of violence following an altercation which happened off campus after school on Monday. Killeen ISD Police immediately investigated, and it was determined to be unfounded – students and staff were never in any danger.

Killeen ISD Police had an increased presence at the campus as an added precaution. Parents were notified of the rumor and prompt investigation outcome through the district’s Mass Communication system during lunch. The student informed staff around 9:30 a.m.

This type of threat did not warrant students to have their belongings searched.

